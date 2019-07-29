New Mt. Pleasant Medal of Honor Museum group to announce plans Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new group which hopes to keep a Medal of Honor Museum in the Lowcountry will unveil detailed plans Monday night during a meeting on the USS Yorktown.
The announcement will include the formal launch of a new non-profit to steer the effort and the unveiling of a comprehensive construction plan and calandar.
Leaders of the new non-profit as well as state and local officials are expected to be in attendance. General James Livingston, who is a Medal of Honor recipient, is one of the key players in the project.
The meeting Monday will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a question and answer session to follow. U.S. House member Joe Wilson, State Sen. Paul Campbell, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, and Charleston County Council chairman Elliot Summey are expected to be in attendance.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.