Parent Survival Guide: Foods that can keep your family hydrated over the summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With it being so hot outside this summer, proper water intake is important for you and your family’s health.
Not only can you drink your water but you can eat it too. There are many foods that can help your family beat the heat and add water to your diet.
Debbie Petitpain with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says our bodies are made up of 60 percent water and every system in our body depends on it to function.
“We have a lot of great produce that ripens in the summer so take advantage of it. Those fruits that are juicy and also help you stay hydrated,” says Petitpain.
Things like berries, watermelon, even cucumbers and lettuce can help you cool off giving you some natural water.
Petitpain says you actually meet abut 30 percent of your hydration goals though the food you eat. Petitpain says even spicy foods can be good to eat over the summer revving up your system causing you to sweat and in turn cooling you down.
“Eating the spicy foods jump start your bodies self cooling mechanism like sweating so that works for some people too,” says Petitpain.
Soups are even a good option in the summer, according to Petitipain.
Specifically cold soups because you don’t have to turn the stove on to serve them.
When it comes to drinking water, Petitipain says switch it up by adding fruit and even mint helping you to reach your daily water goals and adding plenty of flavor.
“Deydration can make you feel sluggish, have headaches and feel fatigued. But it also can lead to more risky side effects down the line. So you really want to stay hydrated,” says Petitpain.
She says by the time your body tells you you’re thirsty you’re already behind on getting enough water.
