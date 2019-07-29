Police responding to person barricaded in room at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a person barricaded themselves inside a room at a North Charleston hotel near Tanger Outlet.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., North Charleston Police responded to help the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at the Hampton Inn in the 3000 block of West Montague Avenue, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
When police arrived, the suspect was barricaded in the room and the SWAT team was called in, Deckard said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is also responding and providing air support with a helicopter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.