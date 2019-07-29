Police: Two people arrested for methamphetamine in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reference of two subjects who appeared to be under the influence of drugs in a vehicle on Sunday.
According to officers, they responded to the parking area of 7800 Rivers Avenue at approximately 11:30 A.M.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the individuals and the North Charleston Fire Department. The Charleston County EMS were summoned to treat them for any medical issues.
The individuals were treated at the scene and released to officers.
Officers said they found a quantity of methamphetamine and the materials necessary to manufacture the drug in the vehicle.
Amy Katherine Moore, 42, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
Charles Thomas, 35, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.
They are currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The subjects will have a bond hearing on Monday.
