RiverDogs Shake Slump, Break Out Late Sunday in Delmarva

Designated hitter Mickey Gasper provided the early pop, ripping a two-run homer, his seventh of the year with the RiverDogs, for Charleston’s first hit of the contest in the fourth. He took southpaw Ryan Wilson (5-4) deep, pushing the RiverDogs in front 2-1 at the time. Gasper joined Welfrin Mateo as just the second RiverDog to collect a second home run following the All-Star break. The RiverDogs rank last with just nine round-trippers in the second half, 38 fewer than the Hickory Crawdads who lead the league in that span.