Road closures planned in Summerville for Bear Island Road extension project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Permanent and temporary road closures are planned this week near the sites for the Bear Island Road extension project.
Bear Island Road between Delafield Drive and Cotton Hope Lane is expected to be permanently closed starting Tuesday, July 31 until the extension project is complete.
Banks Construction also says Cotton Hope Lane at the Bear Island Road intersection will be temporarily closed Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. This temporary closure is needed so crews can continue clearing trees in the area. People who live on Avonshire Drive and Cranston Lane are encouraged to use Holiday Drive to get around this area.
In June 2019, Banks Construction was awarded the construction contract to build the road extension for over $6.3 million. Construction on the 1.4-mile road project is expected to take about 15 months.
Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with flagger personnel, traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.
