Technical college manufacturing center expected to bring more skilled workers to Georgetown area

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A new Horry-Georgetown Technical College manufacturing center in the Georgetown area is getting closer to completion.
The Georgetown Center for Advanced Manufacturing is set to open near the end of August to train workers. It is expected to support more than $14 million in new capital investment in Georgetown over the next five years, according to Horry-Georgetown Technical College spokeswoman Sarah Bonnoitt.
“The Georgetown Center for Advanced Manufacturing will play a vital role in economic development in Georgetown and bridging the employment gap across the state,” says Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber. “It will produce tremendous opportunities for the people of Georgetown and provide a better quality of life for our residents. We are extremely fortunate to have a state-of-the-art facility like this right in our own backyard.”
The facility will include a 30,000 square-foot facility with welding technology, machine tool technology, and mechatronics technology programs. There is space for up to 30 welding booths and more than $2 million each in mechatronics and machine tool equipment.
The $13.5 million used to building the center is funded by a federal government grant, the state capital reserve fund and contributions from Georgetown County and the Georgetown County School District.
“The future of the manufacturing industry will be driven by highly skilled workers proficient in the areas of mechatronics, advanced welding technology and computer-controlled machine tools,” John Thomas, Georgetown County Council Chairman said. “The Georgetown Center for Advanced Manufacturing will prepare workers in our community for that future and provide opportunities for people in the Georgetown region to become some of the most sought-after and highly paid workers in America. Georgetown County is proud to support the development of this facility.”
While the center exists for college students, high school students will also be able to take courses for college credit and local companies will be able to use the facility for customized training for their current employees.
