Funeral services announced, vigil set to honor father, son killed at Myrtle Beach area bingo hall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vigil is set for Monday night to honor the two men killed during an attempted robbery at a Myrtle Beach area bingo hall over the weekend.
According to information provided to WMBF News, the vigil will take place at 7 p.m. on July 29 at the Waccamaw Bingo Hall near Belle Terre Boulevard, at 4011 U.S. 501.
Members of the community will pay their respects to 73-year-old Stephen “Steve” Johnson Sr., and 46-year-old Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., the father-son duo who owned the bingo hall.
Christi Brunson, the daughter and sister of the victims, said funeral services for both men will take place Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Sumter Convention Center. It is open to the public.
The two died during that attempted robbery that took place late Friday night at the bingo hall. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Brunson said her brother leaves behind 19-year-old triplets. He had another child who died a few years ago.
According to Brunson, Johnson Sr., beat colon cancer over a year ago. Her brother, Johnson Jr., conquered leukemia roughly six years, she said.
Memorials may be made to Laurence Manning Academy, The Johnson Center, P.O. Box 278, Manning, SC 29102 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, according to online obituaries.
WMBF will have team coverage of the shooting aftermath and the vigil tonight at 7 p.m. Watch live here.
