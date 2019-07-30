Deputies: Girl reported missing on Kiawah Island found safe

By Patrick Phillips | July 30, 2019 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 2:11 PM

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a 7-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon on Kiawah Island has been located.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said the child was found off-site is safe and unharmed.

The Kiawah Island Patrol, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard worked together in a coordinated search. Coast Guard Ltjg. Phillip VanderWeit said the call about the missing child came in shortly after 1 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office brought in a helicopter and its marine patrol as part of the active search, Antonio said.

