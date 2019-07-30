Brito Solid as RiverDogs Use Big Third to Finish Road Trip on a High Note

After an off-day Tuesday, the RiverDogs open a seven-day stay at Riley Park starting on Wednesday night. Before facing the Shorebirds in another four-game series, Charleston welcomes the Hickory Crawdads to The Joe for the first time. In game one of the three-game tilt with the Rangers affiliate, hard-throwing righty Luis Medina (1-8, 6.90) will step onto the slope amid his most impressive stretch of the season. The 20-year-old came up an out shy of going six strong for a third straight start his last time out while allowing one run onWednesday in Lakewood. Over his last three outings, the Dominican Republic product has a 2.03 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings thrown. Charleston has won just two of their previous seven meetings with the Crawdads this season, all on the road. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m