Charleston County expected to set opening date for new recycling center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials could announce Tuesday when a new county recycling center will open its doors after more than a year of delays.
The center, off Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, was originally scheduled to open in June 2018 but that opening was pushed back to February of this year.
After another delay, no new opening date was set.
The new facility is expected to save the county $1.5 million dollars a year.
A county council committee was expected to release new details about the site plan, an updated layout and timeline. In the meantime, recyclables are going through the Romney Street Recycling Facility. But that facility has been brought to a halt several times over the last few months because of broken parts.
During the shutdowns, recyclables were forced to be sent to the Bees Ferry Landfill.
