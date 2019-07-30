City of Charleston to hand out free school supplies at yearly First Day Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s annual First Day Festival will help students prepare for a new school year with free school supplies, food giveaways and fun for the entire family.
It’s a community event that marks the beginning of the new school year.
This year’s festival is scheduled for Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Square next to the South Carolina Aquarium and Gadsdenboro Park.
The festival is a celebration of education and a way for the community to show its support for school children and their teachers as they return to school for another year.
In addition to free school supplies, the event also includes healthy food samples, community exhibitors, games and more.
The First Day Festival is a free event and organizers say it’s made possible by the generous support of the business community and by others who give donations for supplies and volunteer their time to help out.
Admission is free, and you will only be charged $1 for parking at the Aquarium and Gaillard parking garages.
Also, while the festival is going on, there is free admission to the SC Aquarium.
Festival organizers need school supply donations so they can be handed out to the students who attend the festival.
You can also help by making a monetary donation via a check made payable to First Day Festival, City of Charleston, or conduct a school supply drive with your employees, customers or vendors. The city is also looking for volunteers for the event.
