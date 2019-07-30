City’s annual ‘Operation Move-Out’ helps departing college students, renters clear out for new tenants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Before students attending college in the fall can move in, students who’ve graduated and have found jobs elsewhere must safely move out.
The city of Charleston’s annual “Operation Move-out” begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will continue through Monday at 5 p.m.
The city is asking tenants who are moving out of apartments and homes in the area to place trash items at the curb by 7 a.m. for same-day pickup, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said. Crews will operate daily except on Sunday.
O’Toole said the initiative was organized by the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism and was developed to better manage the removal of trash and discarded household goods from the public right of way as renters and college students move out of their rental properties downtown.
“With the cooperation of local landlords and tenants each summer, we’re able to properly and efficiently dispose of trash and unwanted items and keep our streets and sidewalks clear of debris,” Charleston Livability and Tourism Department Director Dan Riccio said.
Livability Division code enforcement officers will conduct patrols in the area of the peninsula most affected by the end of July move-out. The officers will patrol that area, between Line Street and Beaufain Street, to identify locations where trash is being discarded improperly.
These code enforcement officers will provide informational flyers to tenants describing proper methods for discarding household items and outlining alternative methods of discarding household items, like donating gently used items to charities such as Good Will Industries and Homeless to Hope, O’Toole said.
