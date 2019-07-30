2020 Democratic Primary voters in SC looking to candidates for flooding solutions, poll shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Democratic Primary is still seven months away, but whomever wants to win in the Palmetto State should make sure their plan is clear when it comes to flooding according to a new poll out Tuesday.
Hart Research Associates surveyed 400 likely 2020 Democratic Primary voters across the state and found “most of them have been impacted by flooding, prioritize it as a voting issue, and are looking to presidential candidates for solutions.”
77 percent of those who responded that a Democratic presidential candidate with a plan for protecting communities from flooding and sea level rise is “essential” or “very important.”
The American Flood Coalition Action is part of the group hosting a forum on Sept. 5 with former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and Rep. Joe Cunningham to discuss ways in which campaigns can address flooding.
“Candidates on both sides of the aisle need to address flooding and adaptation,” said Melissa Roberts, President and Executive Director of American Flood Coalition Action. “This issue is affecting our homes, our economy, and our national security. We plan to ask candidates about flooding and sea level rise in every primary and general election, because flood-affected Americans deserve answers and solutions.”
75 percent said they would be more likely to support a Democratic presidential candidate who supported a comprehensive proposal to address flooding and sea level rise which includes upgrades to infrastructure, a national commission on flooding, and an investment from the Department of Defense to protect against and prepare for flooding.
80 percent of the respondents said they were following the Democratic nomination process closely.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.