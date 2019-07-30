Goose Creek Mayor wants feedback from city’s business community

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday, Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib is inviting the business community to participate in a town hall to give feedback on the future of growth of development.
Since his election, Habib has focused on making Goose Creek a place that embraces growth and plans for the future.
The mayor will also share his updated strategic plan for economic development.
One of the projects that he has been strongly pushing for is the Goose Creek Village, which he says will be the largest retail project in Goose Creeks history.
The plans for that development include several restaurants, salons, and a dentist office.
Goose Creek Village is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
If you want to join in the conversation, the town hall meeting starts at 6 p.m at Goose Creek Town Hall.
