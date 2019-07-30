Gunmen fire about 20 shots into Summerville home, no one injured

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are looking for gunmen who fired about 20 shots into a house early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Beverly Drive in the Bridges of Summerville subdivision, Summerville Police spokesman Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said.
A woman who was in the house when the shooting started said she grabbed her 10-month old child and hit the floor. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said there were three adults and three children at the house at the time of the shooting.
Tumbleston said the shots were fired from two guns, a nine millimeter and .40 caliber.
Bullet holes could be seen in the front door and on both sides of the house, as well as the upstairs and upstairs windows.
Tumbleston says investigators believe the actual target was a boyfriend of one of the women.
The boyfriend visits the house frequently but wasn’t there when the shots were fired, the incident report states.
Police have not come up with a motive for the shooting, Tumbleston said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.