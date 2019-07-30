Hall of Fame: Colleton Co. woman still works 6 days a week at 101

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - You’ve heard the old saying about someone not knowing the meaning of the word “retirement.” For a Colleton County woman, that phrase definitely applies.
Doris Floyd has been operating Floyd’s Grocery Store for almost 80 years. At first, she ran the store with her husband, and now by herself. The store, in the Colleton County community of Jonesville, is not far from Yemassee.
Customers affectionately call her “Miss Doris,” and at a young 101 years old, she remains sharp as a tack. She works six days a week.
“I’m not happy if I don’t have something to do," she says. "I’m happy working.”
Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland reminded Floyd he had given her a warning ticket for speeding years ago when he was with the Highway Patrol. But this time, he gave her something she would appreciate a lot more: an official Colleton County Blanket to help keep her warm on those cold winter days in the Lowcountry.
“I’m glad that we can come back and give you something a lot nicer than [a ticket]," Strickland said. "Thank you so much for what you do for the community. You’re such a special lady.”
Strickland says movie star Tom Cruise stopped by to say hello to Floyd one day close to 30 years ago while he was filming “Days of Thunder” in Charlotte, but she didn’t know who that young whippersnapper was.
But she does know Colleton County Lt. Kevin Smalls. He often stops by the grocery store just to chat with her and see how she’s doing.
“From time to time on shift, I come by and sit with her, talk with her, hear her stories," Smalls says. "I truly love her! She’s a great lady.”
For all of her hard work for so long, her service to the Colleton County community with her grocery store, and all her kindness and decency to all those who use your store as a meeting place for conversation and coffee, Doris Floyd is the newest member of the Live 5 Hall of Fame.
