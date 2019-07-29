Leaders expect more than 275,000 to move to Horry County by 2040

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After 17 months of surveys and workshops, Horry County leaders with the group Imagine 2040 presented their plan to county council members Monday.
The plan hopes to accommodate development for an estimated 275,000 to 300,000 new residents before 2040.
“We collected over 900 responses asking people, what do you love about Horry County,' said Leigh Kane, community development planner with the county. "What would you like to see change? And what are you concerned about over the next 20-years about development?”
Among the responses, was an overwhelming need for a direct interstate to connect Myrtle Beach and Horry County to surrounding interstates.
“We’re going to have development but what we want is smart development,” said Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner.
Among other objectives for Imagine 2040′s plan: redeveloping Garden City’s downtown, creating a stronger emergency response system and even tapping into sports tourism.
“We hear more feedback than we have before," Kane said.
She credits the growth of the planning and zoning staff as well as advancements in technology, such as electronic surveys, for more accurate data collection.
The plan is available in full here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.