Lowcountry High School Football Previews 1-A

Cross isn’t used to having the kind of season they did last year but Shaun Wright is hopeful that going 0-9 provided some valuable experience for his young squad. Wright says last season helped them learn the kind of work ethic they need to have to compete at this level. The Trojans will still be young this season with just 8 seniors and 3 freshman who will be starting. Wright is hoping the team will be more balanced this season and can implement more of a passing game.