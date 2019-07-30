Lowcountry High School Football Previews 1-A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school football practices begin the final week of July and throughout the week, Live 5 News will give a preview of the Lowcountry’s teams. Beginning on Monday with SCISA leading through 5-A on Friday.
1-A
Baptist Hill Bobcats
Head Coach: Marion Brown (12th season)
Last Season: 7-3
Top Returners: Terrance Brown (WR, Jr.), Savion Townsend (FS, Sr.), Tiquan Bright (LB, Sr.), Daryll McKinley (QB, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Donell Geathers (LB, Jr.), Jordan Bailey (WR, Sr.)
After falling in the 1-A state quarterfinals last season, Baptist Hill returns a strong nucleus this year that is driven by that playoff loss to eventual state champions Green Sea Floyds. The Bobcats high flying offense will have plenty of options with Terrance Brown and Jordan Bailey for Daryll McKinley to throw to. Savion Townsend, a big target in the backfield at 6’1, should help lead the defense.
Charleston Math & Science Riptide
Head Coach: Marc Klatt (1st season)
Last Season: 1-9
Top Returners: Jordan Allen (Ath./LB), D’Mario Gerrald (RB/FS, Sr.), Brandon Broughton (Ath./Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Dwyght Brown (OL/DL, Fr.), Bryce Kelly (WR/CB, Jr.)
Marc Klatt becomes the 3rd head coach for the Riptide in the last 3 seasons, but he seems optimistic about his young team this season. The trio of Jordan Allen, D’Mario Gerrald and Brandon Broughton have been doing a solid job of leading the team during offseason workouts and should do the same once the year gets going. Dwyght Brown is an incoming freshman who could provide some beef upfront.
Military Magnet Eagles
Head Coach: Derrell Pringle (1st season)
Last Season: 1-10
Top Returners: Kelvin Heyward (QB/SS, Sr.), Jarheen Capers (WR/CB, Sr.)
Derrell Pringle takes over after Gene Ross spent the last 16 years as the Eagles head coach. Ross will still be with the team as Pringle puts together a staff with a lot of experience to try and help build a new culture. He says the most important thing early is to make sure the team is fundamentally sound.
St. John’s Islanders
Head Coach: Josh Harpe (3rd season)
Last Season: 7-5
Top Returners: Jekobe Taylor (OL/DT, Sr.), LJ Nelson (C/DL, Sr.), Sean Lowry (DB, Jr.)
Top Newcomers: Jaden Morrison (QB, Fr.), Jordan Brown (WR/FS, So.), Bernard Brown (DE/So.)
The Islanders hope to reload this season as they have a good mix of returning players and newcomers. Freshman Jaden Morrison won the starting quarterback position in the preseason and head coach Josh Harpe has a lot of confidence in him. Harpe has also hired a new offensive coordinator to try and take some of the load off of himself as the Islanders hope to make a push towards a region championship.
Cross Trojans
Head Coach: Shaun Wright (11th season)
Last Season: 0-9
Top Returners: Deondre Brown (QB, Sr.), Ashton Howard (TE/DE, So.), Xavier Gattis (WR/Jr.), Zyrell Eadie (RB, Sr.), Travon Walters (OL, Sr.) Quashaun Whitten (OL, Jr.), Tyreke Green (TE, Jr.)
Cross isn’t used to having the kind of season they did last year but Shaun Wright is hopeful that going 0-9 provided some valuable experience for his young squad. Wright says last season helped them learn the kind of work ethic they need to have to compete at this level. The Trojans will still be young this season with just 8 seniors and 3 freshman who will be starting. Wright is hoping the team will be more balanced this season and can implement more of a passing game.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.