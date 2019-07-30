Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/29)

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 3 walks and 6 K’s in a 7-0 loss to Erie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.31 ERA and 42 K’s in 37.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.