Man arrested for leaving dog in car while gambling, killing it

Man arrested for leaving dog in car while gambling, killing it
Byron Badeaux is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge for allegedly leaving his dog in his vehicle while he went inside a casino to gamble. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | July 29, 2019 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 8:17 PM

OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after police say he left his dog in a car while he was gambling at Evangeline Downs Casino.

The Opelousas Police Department arrested Byron Badeaux on one charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

During an interview with police, Badeaux stated he got to Evangeline Downs Casino at around 5:30 a.m. and left his dog inside his car while he went inside to gamble. While inside, he told detectives he forgot his dog was in the car and when he walked back to his car around noon he noticed the dog was dead.

Badeaux was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.