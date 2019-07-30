MUSC named No. 1 hospital in SC for 5th year in a row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC has been named the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina for the fifth year in a row in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings released Tuesday.
“For five years in a row now, MUSC Health has been recognized for the high quality care and tremendous value that we provide our state,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and MUSC vice president for Health Affairs, University. “Our industry has a lot going on within it right now, so this achievement demonstrates not just our commitment to putting our patients and their families first, but a real and enduring commitment to changing what’s possible in how we deliver care through innovation, transformation and growth.”
Three of MUSC’s specialty areas, rheumatology, ear,nose and throat; and cancer have also been named among the best specialty areas in the United States. Four programs, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology, were all considered “high performing.”
“We’re looking at things differently. We’re tearing down barriers to care, successfully training the health care leaders of tomorrow and integrating our research discoveries in real time whenever possible. The citizens of our state can take great pride and comfort in the knowledge that their only public statewide hospital system is consistently cited as one of the best in the country,” Cawley said.
The magazine annually ranks more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties. In 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.
“For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”
