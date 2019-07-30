MUSC named No. 1 hospital in SC for 5th year in a row

“For five years in a row now, MUSC Health has been recognized for the high quality care and tremendous value that we provide our state,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and MUSC vice president for Health Affairs, University. “Our industry has a lot going on within it right now, so this achievement demonstrates not just our commitment to putting our patients and their families first, but a real and enduring commitment to changing what’s possible in how we deliver care through innovation, transformation and growth.”