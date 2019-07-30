Nine Elected to University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame

Joe Grugan - Multi-Sport (1937-41) - Joe Grugan spent five different decades either playing, coaching or serving the University of South Carolina in an administrative role. He was a star running back in football from 1937-41 for Rex Enright. He was a star pitcher and outfielder in baseball for coach "Catfish" Smith. Following his military service during the war years, he returned to South Carolina to coach PE, which he did for 25 years. He also resurrected the USC intramural program, working as its director. Grugan served as the head baseball coach, tennis coach and golf coach, as well as assisting on the football and basketball staffs.