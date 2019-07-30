Package missing off Spartanburg woman’s porch had 9 Tarantula spiders in it, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - If this story doesn’t scare porch pirates, we aren’t sure what will.
A Spartanburg woman called deputies Sunday about a package that she believed may have been stolen off her porch on Judd Street.
The catch?
It contained nine Tarantula spiders, valued at approximately $1,000.00.
The woman told deputies she was due to receive the package at 10:30 a.m. Friday and had gotten a notification that the package had been delivered at 9:16 a.m. Friday, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
When she went to get the package, it wasn't on her porch.
The report said there was no surveillance video on the property and there were no suspects at the time.
