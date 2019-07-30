Pictures released of man wanted for stealing iPhones at Orangeburg Co. business

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of a man wanted for stealing several phones at an Orangeburg County business.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the Spectrum Mobile on North Road.
The first incident happened on Friday around 12:50 p.m. where the suspect, wearing a blue shirt, was caught on camera removing an iPhone X.
Authorities say the suspect returned to the store on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Witnesses reported that the suspect was wearing a burgundy-striped white shirt with an orange shirt underneath, black pants and black sneakers with a white stripe.
In this incident, deputies say they suspect stole an iPhone XR and an iPhone 8+.
“Another phone was damaged by the subject’s attempts to free it from its security base,” OCSO officials said."As the subject left during the second incident, the alarm went off prompting staff and customers to take note of the male."
A report states that together with the damaged phone, the stolen phones are valued at nearly $3,500.
“The subject possibly entered a vehicle being driven by another individual,” the sheriff’s office said.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
