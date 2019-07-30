Police: Man arrested after officers conduct search warrant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was taken into custody on Monday after Georgetown police officers helped US Marshals conduct a search warrant, according to an incident report.
Bradford Britton, 40, has been arrested, but no charges are listed for him on the Georgetown County jail website.
According to an incident report, Georgetown police were notified by Horry County police that a car used in the commission of a double homicide was possibly at a house in the 300 block of South Kaminski Street.
When officers arrived, they found the silver Volkswagen Jetta which Horry County police were looking for and set up a perimeter. Horry County police and US Marshals then executed the search warrant.
Britton was located on the property. He was found to have drug and child support charges pending out of Texas, according to the incident report.
