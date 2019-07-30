Rain chance creeping back into the forecast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a slow, but steady, return to the more typical July weather here across the Lowcountry. That means more heat, more humidity and a better chance of rain. We already received a few spotty showers early this morning and could see a few more this afternoon and evening. Overall, it looks like another hot day with most folks staying dry. The rain chance will remain low through Thursday before tropical moisture helps to increase the coverage of showers and storms on Friday. This will likely continue into the weekend with highs near 90 degrees.