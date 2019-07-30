Rain chance creeping back into the forecast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a slow, but steady, return to the more typical July weather here across the Lowcountry. That means more heat, more humidity and a better chance of rain. We already received a few spotty showers early this morning and could see a few more this afternoon and evening. Overall, it looks like another hot day with most folks staying dry. The rain chance will remain low through Thursday before tropical moisture helps to increase the coverage of showers and storms on Friday. This will likely continue into the weekend with highs near 90 degrees.
TROPICS: 1) Tropical wave near Puerto Rico continues to be very disorganized. National Hurricane Center gives this area a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days as it heads toward the Bahamas. We’ll keep you posted!
2) A tropical wave off the coast of Africa seems much more likely to become our next named storm. The National Hurricane Center has odds at 20% for this to develop between now and the weekend. This storm is way out in the ocean giving us tons of time to monitor it. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
