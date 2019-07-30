SCDA encourages farmers to report drought conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is making it easy for farmers to share information on drought across the state.
Through a collaboration with the National Drought Mitigation Center, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and other agencies are offering a tool for farmers to regularly report moisture levels, drought or flooding, crop conditions, and even to upload photos.
“Farmers are on the front lines when it comes to drought, and we hope this tool will help South Carolina’s agricultural community more easily report the conditions affecting their crops and livestock,”Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said.
To report information, farmers and other community members can either visit http://bit.ly/droughtreport19 or email drought@scda.sc.gov. Submitters can report their contact information and GPS coordinates, or choose to remain anonymous. Frequent reporting is encouraged, as it helps provide trend data.
Researchers and regulators who monitor drought need data to accurately assess each county’s drought status.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map, updated weekly, uses input from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and other agencies to assess drought conditions and trigger various drought responses. Reporting of drought conditions also improves the targeting of federal disaster relief aid to farmers in affected areas.
