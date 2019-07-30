We asked CofC about police staffing; They asked for cash to consider answering.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A request for information from the College of Charleston’s public safety staffing has been answered with a bill before any questions would be answered.
Live 5 News requested information on public safety staffing in a Freedom of Information Act request. Those questions were:
- How many public safety officers are currently employed with the university?
- How many public safety officers would be considered full staff?
- What is the minimum number of officers needed to work a shift, and how long are those shifts scheduled for?
Attorneys with the College said finding and redacting this information would cost an estimated $65.16. A 25% deposit of $16.29 is required before they will provide the answers to those questions.
Angela B. Mulholland, the College of Charleston’s legal counsel, said “a portion of the data requested would be exempt from disclosure,” citing part of the S.C. Freedom of Information Act Law that allows consideration of exemption if such information would compromise law enforcement investigations.
They may not even have some of the answers since “certain documents and/or information may have been purged from our system,” she added.
It was just months ago that the College of Charleston was reviewed by the Office of the Inspector General after a complaint alleged they did not conform to South Carolina’s FOIA laws. The OIG report recommended that the College of Charleston change their policy and fee schedule to conform to state law.
We are continuing to seek answers to these questions.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.