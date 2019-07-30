You Paid For It: School grants to help trauma patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers are expected to educate students, discipline them and keep them safe.
On top of that, South Carolina teachers are also now learning how to “Stop the Bleed” in case of a traumatic situation in their school.
It looks more like training for nursing students learning tools and techniques to apply pressure to a wound, pack an injury and tie a tourniquet.
But the training is for teachers to learn to save lives in case of a traumatic event at school.
We noticed a charge for control bleeding kits in Berkeley County Schools check registers for almost $5,000.
DHEC grant money funded the training in all South Carolina districts and also helped pay for tourniquet kits to keep in schools.
Charleston and Dorchester county schools are training teachers, too.
CNN reports there have been 22 school shootings so far this year.
A person can bleed to death in 3 to 5 minutes.
Regina Creech, who leads Stop the Bleed training and works with MUSC, told us at one of the trainings, “If you’re in a situation where EMT is on the way but your injuries are so severe that you’re bleeding that profusely, you may die from those bleeding injuries while waiting for help to arrive."
And in the meantime it will likely be teachers trying to stop the bleed.
For more information visit MUSC’s description, which explains the combat-style techniques used in the program.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.