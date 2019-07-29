Aggressive bobcat attacks five at remote campsite in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State officials said an aggressive bobcat attacked five people at a remote campsite on Mount Graham late Sunday, July 28.
Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Mart Hart said the campers were cleaning up from dinner when they heard a 4-year-old girl scream from behind a tent.
Hart said the bobcat attacked four more people and all five campers treated at a local hospital.
The attacks happened at Shannon Campground and officials are still looking for the animal.
Hart said people should avoid the Shannon and Snow Flat campsites and to call 623-236-7201 immediately if they spot an aggressive bobcat in the Mount Graham area.
Teams are placing traps and using predator calls to lure the bobcat out. Hart said if caught, the animal will be killed so it can be tested for rabies.
Mount Graham is about 70 miles northeast of Tucson.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.