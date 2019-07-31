Authorities: Man told officers he was slashed on neck while fishing off bridge in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was slashed on the neck and taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after what the victim stated was a fight while fishing off a bridge in North Charleston, according to an incident report.
The victim stated the fight happened on the bridge on Noisette Creek Boulevard between him and another man, but the victim drove away and met with an officer at the Marathon gas station in the 3500 block of Dorchester Road around 2 a.m.
When the officer arrived, a large amount of blood was soaking the man’s shirt and he had a large laceration to the left side of his neck from the ear to the front of his throat.
The victim, who knew the suspect according to the report, told police that the man began smoking drugs and became paranoid. He then began accusing the victim of being a police officer, took out a knife and slashed the victim’s neck, according to the report.
The man then slashed a tire on the victim’s truck before fleeing the scene, according to the report.
The victim was taken to the hospital. When officers arrived at the bridge to collect any possible evidence, they couldn’t find the alleged suspect or any crime scene. There also weren’t any fishing items in the victim’s car, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.