College of Charleston dealing with a shortage of public safety officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston has a shortage of public safety officers, with eight vacancies on the force.
The full staff would entail 41 sworn officers and the college currently has 33, according to school officials.
In a letter sent to several College of Charleston officials in 2018, a public safety officer wrote, “Students and faculty of the college should be concerned for their safety while on the campus,” the employee wrote. “The department has had a steady decline in public safety officers.”
The author of that letter said he retired since that letter was sent to the Board of Trustees, but said in a letter to Live 5 News that it has not gotten any better.
Students at the college said the number of vacancies was surprising, but they feel safe on the campus.
Officials with The Citadel said they have 18 people employed with The Citadel’s Public Safety Office, and it is fully staffed.
