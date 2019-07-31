Cops: Man exposed himself then attempted to grab woman at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of exposing himself to a woman then attempting to grab her at a hotel in North Charleston.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say officers arrested Quinton Wright from Cedar Grove in unincorporated Dorchester County.
He was charged with indecent exposure and second-degree assault.
On Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., police officers responded to the Econo Lodge on 7415 Northside Dr. to assist the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy reported that an assault victim had flagged him down.
The victim told investigators that she was in the hallway of the Econo Lodge when she was approached by a man who exposed himself to her and attempted to grab her.
“The victim provided a description of the suspect and he was observed fleeing from the hotel,” NCPD officials said. “Officers pursued the suspect and he was apprehended after a foot pursuit and search of the area.”
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.
