Coroner identifies woman fatally struck by vehicle on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a 36-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Savannah Highway in West Ashley.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 36-year-old Christina Roberts from Atlanta, Ga. died at the hospital Monday night.
According to investigators, the incident is under investigation with no criminal charges filed at this time.
CPD officials said the collision is the eleventh traffic fatality investigated by the department in 2019.
“This is a tragic reminder for drivers and pedestrians to share the responsibility of being alert and aware of your surroundings, and for all pedestrians and bicyclists to utilize safe and legal practices when crossing the roadway,” said Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.