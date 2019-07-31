Dominion customers to receive refunds as part of class-action settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some Dominion Energy customers will receive refunds following the settlement of a class-action lawsuit, according to company officials.
The utility company agreed to a settlement in the lawsuit against SCE&G, regarding the failed V.C. summer nuclear project back in 2017. Customers who were charged for the construction of that nuclear project may be eligible for a refund.
While the company denied the allegations brought forth in the suit, a settlement was reached in November.
In June, a judge decided more than 1 million customers will split $146 million, which is the largest private class-action settlement in state history.
Dominion took over SCE&G in January. All former SCE&G customers affected by the failed nuclear plant should have received notification about their rights under the settlement.
The refund will come either in the form of a bill credit or cash.
Officials with Dominion said bill credits will begin to apply to the next billing cycle after the company gets the information they need from a claims administrator. The timing on that is not yet clear.
Customers who want more information should contact that administrator at 877-432-3808 or email info@scegratepayersettlement.com. A website was set also up for customers’ questions, click or tap here to access it.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.