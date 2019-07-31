Family of man killed in Northwoods Mall hit-and-run files lawsuit against driver

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man who was hit and killed by a woman driving a U-Haul truck outside Northwoods Mall in February 2017 has sued both the woman and the truck rental company.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, the estate of Billy Vaughn is suing U-Haul and Helen Ann Williams, 50, for negligence claiming the company should have known not to give her the box truck used in the crime and Williams herself should have stopped to try and help him.
On Feb. 13, 2017, police say Williams hit the 45-year-old Vaughn, who later died of his injuries. North Charleston police officers conducted a brief search for Williams before she was found.
Williams was initially denied bond two days later. Court documents state Vaughn jumped out of Williams’ rental truck before getting run over. The truck was found at a home on Fairlawn Drive in Moncks Corner. According to police, Williams and the deceased had known each other for more than 10 years.
Two months later, a judge suspended Williams’ ten years of prison time and instead gave her five years probation for running over her significant other.
The first year of probation will be intensive supervision, and she will be on house arrest while she lives with her mother.
The judge said this was the best sentence after William’s lawyer described mental health issues that she suffers from. The judge also ordered counseling for Williams, and also ordered required drug and alcohol checks to make sure she’s taking her medication.
