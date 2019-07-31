Lowcountry High School Football Previews- 2A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school football practices begin the final week of July and throughout the week, Live 5 News will give a preview of the Lowcountry’s teams. Beginning on Monday with SCISA leading through 5-A on Friday.
2-A
Burke Bulldogs
Head Coach: Anthony Sterling (5th season)
Last season: 5-6
Top Returners: Victor Goodwin (RB/MLB, Sr.), Thomas Coaxum (DE/OT, Jr.), James Johnson (RB, Jr.), Zack Stallings (QB, Jr.)
Top Newcomers: Keiwan Hamilton (LB, So.), Tyler Drayton (CB, Sr.)
There’s a much different feeling around the Bulldogs program going into 2019. Burke’s win total of 5 last season was more than they had in the previous 6 seasons combined and head coach Anthony Stallings said that success made it much easier to get the kids motivated to get to work in the offseason. Burke returns Victor Goodwin, one of the top running backs in the area, who rushed for over 900 yards as a junior last season.
North Charleston Cougars
Head Coach: Devon Smalls (2nd season)
Last Season: 1-8
Top Returners: Jalil Yeadon (WR, Sr.), Tre’Von Jordan (RB, Sr.), Luke Gayle (QB, Jr.), Terrance Quarles (DE, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Courtland Washington (LB, Jr.)
2018 did not go as planned for Devon Smalls and North Charleston, finishing 1-8. This season the Cougars have reloaded and feel more prepared than before. Smalls feels the team eliminated unnecessary distractions and will focus solely on football this fall. The Cougars have talent at the skilled positions with Jalil Yeadon returning to the outside, Luke Gayle under center and Tre’Von Jordan in the backfield. North Charleston will be young in the secondary, but Smalls is encouraged by what he sees right now.
Oceanside Collegiate Landsharks
Head Coach: Chad Grier (3rd season)
Last Season: 8-3
Top Returners: Keegan Williams (RB, Sr.), Sean Cooney (QB, Sr.), Walker Rhue (WR, Sr.), Malachi Oree (WR, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Jordan Jackson (S, Sr.), Carson Arnold (LB/TE, So.), Rhett Powell (RB/LB, So.), Jacob Ashley (OL/DL, So.)
There’s a lot to like for Chad Grier’s team in his 3rd season with the Landsharks. It’s starts at quarterback where Sean Cooney, who’s up to 6’6, had a great summer throwing the ball according to his coach. Plus, he’ll have plenty of help around him led by running back Keegan Williams who’s one of the best returning backs in the Lowcountry. “All the right pieces seem to be in place” Grier said as he expects another big season.
Philip Simmons Iron Horses
Head Coach: Eric Bendig (2nd season)
Last Season: 2-8
Top Returners: Solly Bess (RB, Sr.), Javi Smith (RB/LB, Sr.), Tyler Harper (LB, Jr.), Keyshawn Lockwood (OL, Sr.), Carter Ensley (OL, Sr.), Mickey Walker (OL/Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Jackson Jordan (WR/LB, Jr.), Hunter Ramey (DE, So.), Will Ramey (WR, Jr.)
A different vibe for the Iron Horses this season, as they now have a year of varsity play under their belt. Eric Bundig says the bad habits that were formed before hand are starting to disappear now and the team is starting to have more expectations. Running back Sally Bess will be a big part of whether or not they can meet those expectations and their trio of senior offensive lineman will try to continue to improve off a solid first season.
Timberland Wolves
Head Coach: Art Craig (19th season)
Last season: 9-3
Top Returners: Jamari Nelson (RB, Sr.), Matthew Williamson (RB/LB, Sr.), Jaleen Richardson (WR/SS, Sr.), James Alston (QB, Sr.), Keon Bishop (C, Sr.), Javar Jenkins (OL, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Jaylan Jefferson (DE/TE, Jr), Elden Samuels (DB, Jr.), Roman Wadford (SS, So.), Tyreke Giles (OL, So.)
Maybe the most consistent program is the Lowcountry is looking to get back into state championship contention this season. Art Craig says his program is having one of the best offseasons he’s ever seen, which is saying something. James Alston is back at quarterback this season after missing most of last year with an injury and he’ll have a talented bunch of skill players around him led by Matthew Williamson, one of the top running backs in the area.
Woodland Wolverines
Head Coach: Eddie Ford (1st season)
Last Season: 6-6
Top Returners: Lavelle Davis (WR, Sr.), Kron Ferrell (DB, Sr.), Jayshawn Boyd (DL, Sr.), Rylan Ashe (OLB, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Markaden Bryant (RB, Jr.), Zach Cobbs (DB, Jr.), DeVontay Brothers (LB, Jr.), Kendrick Clark (DB, So.)
First year head coach Eddie Ford has high hopes for a Woodland squad that finished .500 a season ago. The Wolverines have a chance to be explosive, especially on defense led by senior tackle Jayshawn Boyd and Kron Ferrell in the secondary. On offense, Woodland will lean on Virginia commit Lavelle Davis at wide receiver. Ford is also excited to see the development of junior Markaden Bryant at tail back.
