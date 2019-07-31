Lowcountry non-profit collecting hygiene products for school kits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With many back-to-school supply drives in full gear, everyone wants to make sure students have what they need at home and in the classroom.
The organization “I Serve with Joy” is collecting travel-size hygiene products in order to put together more than 300 kits for area schools.
Executive director, Joy Campbell, says she started the hygiene drive after seeing a need in lower income communities while volunteering in schools.
“There’s a lot of back to school bashes going on and that’s wonderful and great,” Campbell said. “But sometimes there’s an unspoken conversation that needs to be had and how can you have that conversation if you don’t have the supplies.”
The group is looking for shower products, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant and socks.
“Our hygiene kits are super important,” Campbell said. “We do toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, just things that they would need that the don’t have at home. Or maybe things that they do have but they need to share.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.