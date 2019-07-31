Lowcountry school districts release school calendars for 2019-2020 year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the Lowcountry have released their calendars for the new year.
Berkeley, Dorchester Districts 2 and 4, Colleton and Williamsburg County schools begin on Aug. 19. Students in Charleston and Georgetown County schools report to class two days later on Aug. 21.
Here is a look at the calendars by county:
The first day of school for Charleston County students is Aug. 21. Their first holiday is Labor Day on Sept. 2.
Report cards go out during the weeks of Oct. 28, Jan. 21, March 30 and June 8.
CCSD scheduled Nov. 25-26 and April 13 as days off for students unless they are used as weather make-up days.
The last day of school is June 5.
CLICK HERE for the full Charleston County School District calendar.
The first day of school for Berkeley County students is Aug. 19. Their first school holiday is Labor Day on Sept. 2.
Report cards go out on Oct. 31, Jan. 16, March 19 and June 3.
The district has scheduled teacher workdays that will serve as inclement weather make-up days if needed for Oct. 25, March 13 and April 10.
The last day for students in Berkeley County is June 2.
CLICK HERE for the full Berkeley County School District calendar.
The first day of school for DD2 students is Aug. 19. Their first school holiday is Labor Day on Sept. 2.
The district’s calendar does not list dates on which report cards will be issued.
The district has inclement weather make-up days on Nov. 11, Feb. 14 and April 10.
The last day for students in Colleton County is June 4.
CLICK HERE for the full DD2 calendar.
The first day of school for DD4 students is Aug. 19. Their first school holiday is Labor Day on Sept. 2.
The district’s calendar does not list dates on which report cards will be issued.
The district has inclement weather make-up days on Oct. 18, Feb. 14 and March 23.
The last day for students in Colleton County is June 4.
CLICK HERE for the full DD4 calendar.
The first day of school for Colleton County students is Aug. 19. Their first school holiday is Labor Day on Sept. 2.
Report cards go out on Oct. 24, Jan. 9, March 26 and June 4.
The district has inclement weather make-up days on Nov. 4, March 20 and April 10.
The last day for students in Colleton County is June 4.
CLICK HERE for the full Colleton County School District calendar.
The first day of school for Williamsburg County students is Aug. 19. Their first school holiday is Labor Day on Sept. 2.
The district will release report cards on Oct. 25, Jan. 24, March 26 and June 4.
The district scheduled possible inclement weather make-up days on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Feb. 17.
The last day for students in Williamsburg County is June 4.
CLICK HERE for the full Williamsburg County School District calendar.
The first day of school for Georgetown County students is Aug. 21. Their first school holiday is Labor Day on Sept. 2.
The district’s calendar does not list dates on which report cards will be issued.
The lists seven potential weather days: Oct. 25, Nov. 11, Nov. 27, Jan. 17, March 20, April 10, and May 1.
The last day for students in Georgetown County is June 5.
CLICK HERE for the full Georgetown County School District calendar.
For more information on each individual school district’s calendar, visit that district’s website.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.