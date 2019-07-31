Lowcountry woman pleads guilty to helping to extort $30k from military service members using dating apps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a scheme to extort more than $30,000 from military service members using dating apps.
United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced on Wednesday that 29-year-old Andreika Mouzon of Kingstree, along with 29-year-old Flossie Brockington of Columbia, pleaded guilty for their role in a sextortion scheme.
Mouzon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, and Brockington pleaded guilty to money laundering.
Evidence presented in court showed that during the course of the scheme inmates posed as females on dating apps and began communicating with service members.
“Posing as the females, the inmates sent nude photographs of young females to the service members and solicited nude photographs in exchange,” Lydon said.
According to authorities, the inmates then posed as the females’ father or impersonated law enforcement, claiming that the service member was in possession of child pornography and threatening to have him arrested if he did not pay money.
“The inmates utilized money mules, including Mouzon and Brockington, who would receive the extorted funds via wire transfer directly from the service members, then transfer the money to inmates and their associates,” Lydon said.
Authorities say during the course of the conspiracy, Mouzon was responsible for transferring $20,421.73 of extorted funds from at least 11 service members, and Brockington was responsible for transferring $14,465.00 of extorted funds from at least eight service members.
Mouzon and Brockington both face a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of $250,000.00.
According to authorities, United States District Judge David C. Norton, of Charleston, accepted the guilty pleas and will sentence Mouzon and Brockington after receiving and reviewing a pre-sentence report prepared by the United States Probation Office.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office released the following additional information:
This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Services, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command, United States Marshals Service, South Carolina Department of Corrections, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Assistant United States Attorney Emily Limehouse of the Charleston office is prosecuting the case.
