As passenger count grows, Charleston airport adds premium lounge area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than four million passengers flew in and out of Charleston International Airport in 2018.
In 2019, the airport is taking steps to accommodate a continuously growing number of people which includes a premium lounge area opening on Wednesday.
Airport Lounge Development, facilities manager Sodexo, and Hyde Park Hospitality plan to open “The Club CHS” located in a third-level space that overlooks the airport’s central hall and marketplace.
“We are building a world-class facility that serves as a gateway to Charleston for our citizens, visitors and for businesses that help us support Lowcountry economic development opportunities. An amenity-rich lounge for passengers is another step in that process,” Hernan E. Peña Jr., deputy director of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said.
The space was previously vacant and the lounge will use 2,200 of 4,000 available square feet so more expansion is possible. It’s only available to those who have already passed through security. Food and drinks are available for passengers with premium credit cards from Chase Sapphire, VISA, Mastercard, American Express and Diner’s Club International. A typical day pass would cost $40 per person otherwise.
“Our commitment is to provide our passengers with the amenities they want with a focus on excellence and genuine Charleston hospitality,” Paul G. Campbell Jr., the Aviation Authority’s executive director and CEO, said. “Charleston International Airport and its passengers will benefit greatly from the unparalleled experience and knowledge of the ALD team.”
Airport Lounge Development currently operates 17 airport lounges in 11 U.S. airports. Charleston International is also in the middle of adding a new parking garage as well.
