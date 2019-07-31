Police officers searching for car in connection to murder investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a car in connection to a North Charleston murder investigation.
North Charleston police released a picture of a vehicle sought in connection to a murder on Albert Street earlier this month that took the life of 21-year-old Kharee Whitley.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Officers on scene located a man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead by emergency officials.
