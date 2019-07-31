Police officers searching for car in connection to murder investigation

Police officers searching for car in connection to murder investigation
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 31, 2019 at 5:54 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 5:55 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a car in connection to a North Charleston murder investigation.

North Charleston police released a picture of a vehicle sought in connection to a murder on Albert Street earlier this month that took the life of 21-year-old Kharee Whitley.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Investigators have already arrested 26-year-old Jareem Michael Miller from North Charleston who was captured by US Marshals in Kissimmee, Fl.

On July 15, North Charleston police officers responded to a shooting on the 5300 block of Albert Street.

Officers on scene located a man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead by emergency officials.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.