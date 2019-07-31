Police searching for suspects after apparent road rage shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police are looking for suspects after an apparent road rage shooting on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Coosawatchie and Salkahatchie Streets in the Lakes of Summerville around 9:10 p.m.
The passenger in the car told officers that she and her boyfriend were on their way home from work when at some point between East Owens Avenue and Salkahatchie Street, a car began to tailgate their vehicle.
The woman told officers that when her boyfriend stopped at a stop sign at Coosawatchie and Salkahatchie streets, the other car tried to pass them. Her boyfriend then began to make a left turn when the other car began to shoot at them, according to the incident report.
She told officers that she didn’t see anyone in the other car because she was ducking down.
The driver then told officers that a blue, newer model Ford Mustand began to tailgate him near Pine Street and Salkahatchie Street. He told officers the Mustang turned on its high beams while continuing to tailgate.
The man told officers that he thought the Mustang driver got impatient and was trying to go around him when glass started to shatter and he heard loud noises, the report stated.
The man told officers he didn’t know which direction the Mustang went.
Officers recovered 18 rounds from the intersection.
