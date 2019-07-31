Report: Kingstree Water Department employee kept customer payments for herself

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Kingstree Water Department employee accused of collecting cash from customers and keeping the money for herself.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 48-year-old Betty Carisa Eady and charged her with embezzlement of public funds.
Eady was arrested after the Kingstree Town Manager, the Kingstree Finance Director and the Kingstree Police Department requested SLED to investigate.
Authorities say between Dec. 3, 2018 and June 12, 2019 Eady embezzled public funds from the Town of Kingstree Water Department.
An affidavit states Eaddy collected cash from customers, provided receipts to those customers, intentionally voided the payments on their accounts in the computer system, and kept the cash payments for herself.
According to SLED agents, Eaddy admitted to stealing town funds for personal use on multiple occasions.
“Eaddy was trusted to collect funds from the customers on behalf of the Kingstree Water Department,” authorities said in the affidavit."However, she converted these funds to her own personal use and failed to account for them."
