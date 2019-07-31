Sexual discrimination complaint filed against USC, claims women are given more rights

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A claim of sexual discrimination is being investigated at the University of South Carolina.
It charges that male and female students are not being treated equally.
However, the accusation claimed it’s men who are getting the short end of the stick, according to US Department of Education documents.
The complaint was filed in December 2017 and is heavily redacted, concealing many of the details from public scrutiny.
What is revealed is that the complainant believes the University of South Carolina is providing specific rights to female students that are not being afforded to the male student body. The claims suggest these actions are encouraging sexual discrimination against men, according to the complaint form.
The documents note multiple events of vandalism to property, theft, bullying, physical threats and physical assault at a home, on campus, and in the classroom.
The complainant also alleges there were police reports filed with USCPD and Columbia Police Department and contact was made with the campus’s Equal Opportunity Office.
The University of South Carolina has not offered any information or comment about the complaint.
In response to the claims, the complainant is asking the university to issue a formal, written apology.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.