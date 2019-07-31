Storms will become more widespread by the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will be a hot and humid Wednesday across the Lowcountry with highs heading into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Be on the lookout for one or two inland showers or storms this afternoon and evening. Any storms will die down quickly toward sunset. Much of the same is expected on Thursday before we start to see the rain chance increase on Friday. Tropical moisture will lead to a much better chance of daily showers and storms Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.