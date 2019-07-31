Storms will become more widespread by the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will be a hot and humid Wednesday across the Lowcountry with highs heading into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Be on the lookout for one or two inland showers or storms this afternoon and evening. Any storms will die down quickly toward sunset. Much of the same is expected on Thursday before we start to see the rain chance increase on Friday. Tropical moisture will lead to a much better chance of daily showers and storms Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
TROPICS: We continue to watch two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The closest wave, located near the Dominican Republic, only has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days. The second wave, located in the eastern Atlantic, has much better odds(50%) of developing. This could become a named storm by this weekend before it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Thankfully, we have a long time to watch this one!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 93.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 93.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
