Two sexual discrimination complaints filed against Charleston County School District since 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two claims of sexual discrimination against Charleston County School District are being investigated, according to the US Department of Education.
The two cases date back to 2017, according to the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights website.
The complaints, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, are heavily redacted.
One of the complaints claimed the district “may not take sexual assault seriously to prevent further occurrences on and off campus.”
The department’s website says the “sexual violence” investigation has been open and pending since March 2017, but the list of pending investigations hasn’t been updated since June 28, 2019.
The second complaint named West Ashley High School specifically.
It claimed the athletic opportunities for boys and girls is not equal, especially after the girls’ varsity lacrosse team was eliminated.
In an attached document, the complainant wrote it was their mission to get the lacrosse team reestablished for varsity girls. However, they claim they have discovered the issue is much larger and are also asking for quality coaches and better reporting of active teams and athletes.
In a response to a Freedom of Information Act request asking for any and all documents related to Title IX investigations, Charleston County School District’s general counsel sent a letter on July 22, 2018, and implied only one complaint is still pending.
“In response to your FOIA request seeking information related Title IX investigations, I am able to confirm there is a pending U.S. Department of Education/Office of Civil Rights complaint filed against the District related to this subject matter. The District has no other open investigation related to Title IX with any other agency,” the letter stated.
We have reached out to the district for clarity on their response.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.