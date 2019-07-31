8-year-old Summerville girl in hospital after two pit bulls attacked her

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-year-old girl could be in the hospital all week after her family said she was attacked by two pit bulls in their Summerville neighborhood.
They said it all happened on Tuesday afternoon in Waterside Landing right off Dorchester Road.
The girl’s father, Allen Weaver, said part of her ear was bitten off, she has a fractured hip, and she has puncture wounds on her body. She underwent surgery on Tuesday.
According to an incident report by the Dorchester County Animal Control, two neighbors heard the child screaming and they rushed outside to help.
The mother of the girl told investigators that the two dogs came from a house up the street and jumped on and attacked her daughter.
The 8-year-old was then rushed to the hospital where she has been ever since.
The owner of the dogs, Anthony Jackson, was then able to get them and secure them on his property.
According to the county sheriff’s office, the girl was privately transported to the hospital, so they did not respond. They did receive a 911 call about it though.
All of this has neighbors concerned and hoping it doesn’t happen again.
“We have kids that play in front of our houses, and now I feel like I have to keep my kids in the backyard until I know this situation is resolved," Mallory Burton, a next-door neighbor, said. “As far as we’re aware the animals have not been removed yet, and that’s a concern for me.”
The owner of the dogs said he is sorry about what happened.
“I’m working it out with [the family],” he said. “We’re getting work done on our house, and a worker left the side gate open, and that’s how they got out.”
He has been issued two ciatations that are $500 each.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.