Authorities arrest 5 on prostitution charges during human trafficking operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and FBI agents arrested five people Wednesday night on charges of prostitution.
Kierra Young, 23; Kaleb Kurzawa, 20; Tatyona Miles-Rodriquez, 20; Taylor Harding, 26, and Ashley Yosef, 33 were each arrested and cited on a charge of prostitution, the report states.
According to incident reports, police and agents set up at a West Ashley motel where the suspects agreed to a sexual act with an undercover officer in exchange for an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police took the five to the Al Cannon Detention Center, the report states.
